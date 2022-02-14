Snail Mail Unveils Early Demo of ‘Valentine’ Song ‘Adore You’

In further support of her newly released sophomore album, Snail Mail unveiled the early demo version of the record’s lead single, “Adore You.”

The track by the artist regularly known as Lindsey Jordan features early lyrics and a different structure, providing the true, vulnerable lo-fi aura the song was originally rooted in. It is off her latest, Valentine, which was released on November 5 last year.

Shortly after releasing her acclaimed album Valentine, Jordan underwent throat surgery after polyps were found on her vocal cords. As a result, Jordan had to postpone her long-awaited tour. She details her challenging recovery in the new episode of ‘Sheroes Mixtape Memoir’ for Sonos Radio, which you can listen to here or on the Sonos app.

Snail Mail is still set to embark across North America, the UK, and Europe this year. She’ll kick off April 5 in Philadelphia, and tickets are available now.

Valentine was written and produced by the 22-year-old Jordan, and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee).

Snail Mail Tour Dates

Tue Apr 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Tue Apr 19 Olympia WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Goon Sax

Wed Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

Mon Jun 6 Cologne @ Gebäude 9

Tue Jun 7 Hamburg @ Knust

Thu Jun 9 Gothenburg @ Oceanen

Sat Jun 11 Stockholm @ Slaktkyrkan

Mon Jun 13 Berlin @ Columbia Theater

Tue Jun 14 Dresden @ Groovestation

Wed Jun 15 Munich @ Ampere

Thu Jun 16 Milan @ Santeria Toscana 31

Sat Jun 18 Zürich @ Bogen F

Sun Jun 19 Paris @ Le Trabendo

Tue Jun 21 Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord

Thu Jun 23 Manchester @ The Ritz

Fri Jun 24 Glasgow @ QMU

Tue Jun 28 Bristol @ Marble Factory

Wed Jun 29 London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Thu Jun 30 Brighton @ Chalk

Tue Jul 5 Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri-Aug-12 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall+

Tue-Aug-16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place+

Wed-Aug-17 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony+

Fri-Aug-19 – Richmond, VA – The National+

Sat-Aug-20 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa+

Sun-Aug-21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre+

Tue-Aug-23 – Orlando ,FL – The Beacham Theater+

Wed-Aug-24 – Tampa FL – The Ritz Ybor+

Fri-Aug-26 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn+

Sat-Aug-27 – Knoxville,TN – The Mill & Mine+

Sun-Aug-28 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall+

Tue-Aug-30 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre+

Wed-Aug-31 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre+

Fri-Sep-02 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall+

Sat-Sep-03 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant+

Sun-Sep-04 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre+

Tue-Sep-06 – Detroit ,MI – Majestic Theatre+

Wed-Sep-07 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre+

Fri-Sep-09 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore+

+w/ Momma and Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax

The post Snail Mail Unveils Early Demo of ‘Valentine’ Song ‘Adore You’ appeared first on SPIN.