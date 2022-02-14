Kodak Black and two other people were shot following an altercation outside a Justin Bieber after party at The Nice Guy club in Los Angeles. As TMZ reports, the rapper was standing outside with fellow hip-hop artists Gunna and DaBaby, as well as other friends, when a fight broke out on the street that involved Kodak’s crew.

The 24-year-old jumped in to help one of his guys and took a swing at the assailant. That’s when a gunman open fired. Local authorities say 10 shots were fired total. Kodak was hit in the leg by a bullet, and two other people, ages 19 and 60, were also shot. A fourth victim was injured in another way. All four were taken to the hospital where they’re in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the shooter was the same person who Kodak fended off his friend. The suspect(s) are still at large.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, around 2:45 a.m., following Bieber’s performance at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. Kodak was in town for Super Bowl weekend and decided to hit up the star-studded after party that’s guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The post Kodak Black Among Three People Shot Outside Justin Bieber After Party in L.A. appeared first on SPIN.