‘Austin Powers’ villains reunite for Super Bowl advert

Mike Myers has reunited with his Austin Powers co-stars for a Super Bowl advert.

In the advert for General Motors, Myers reprises his role as Dr. Evil alongside Seth Green as son Scott and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina.

Rob Lowe also returns as the younger version of Number 2 from the 1999 sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. The older Number 2 in the original film, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, was played by Robert Wagner, who doesn’t make an appearance in the commercial.

The advert sees Dr. Evil and his henchman take control of General Motors, where they get into a dispute over tackling climate change – AKA “the number one threat to the world now”.

Scott reveals he’s also had a child named Kyle, who Dr. Evil tries to dub ‘Baby Me’.

The last film released in the franchise was Austin Powers In Goldmember in 2002, which starred Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra.

Myers previously returned as Dr Evil for a comedy sketch on The Tonight Show back in 2018, where he was portrayed as an ousted Trump cabinet member.

Rumours of a fourth film in the franchise have circulated for years, although trilogy director Jay Roach previously cast doubt on the possibility of another entry following the death of Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil’s sidekick Mini-Me.

“We’ve been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time, but it’s always up to Mike. He and I always thought there was more to do with Dr. Evil,” Roach said in 2019.

He added: “To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne. We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

