Diplo announces new self-titled album and shares Miguel-featuring ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Diplo has announced his new self-titled album and shared its first single, the Miguel-featuring ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ – you can hear the track below.

The forthcoming LP is said to be “the first proper Diplo album since [2004’s] ‘Florida'”, and is therefore set to be his first full-length release of electronic music in 18 years.

‘Diplo’ is set for release on March 4 via the Higher Ground imprint of the producer’s own Mad Decent label.

Jasper Goggins, Mad Decent label head and Diplo’s collaborator for more than 20 years, said in a statement that the upcoming album is “a fantastic and cohesive self-titled work that will stand as a career-defining moment”.

“The features and collaborations may look like contemporary industry algorithmic engineering, but this album is actually purpose built for Diplo’s favourite places to play in the world; a testament to his almost absurd and undying love of DJing live in front of people,” he added.

‘Diplo’ has been previewed today (February 11) with the track ‘Don’t Forget My Love’, which features Miguel. You can hear the song in the above lyric video.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Diplo’, which also features the likes of Jungle, Busta Rhymes and Lil Yachty, below.

1. ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ (with Miguel)

2. ‘High Rise’ (feat. Amtrac and Leon Bridges)

3. ‘Your Eyes’ (with RY X)

4. ‘One By One (Extended)’ (feat. Andhim and Elderbook)

5. ‘Promises’ (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)

6. ‘Right 2 Left’ (with Mele, feat. Busta Rhymes)

7. ‘Humble’ (with Lil Yachty)

8. ‘On My Mind’ (with Sidepiece)

9. ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ (with Damian Lazarus, feat. Jungle)

10. ‘Let You Go’ (with TSHA, feat. Kareen Lomax)

11. ‘Forget About Me’ (Nite Version) (with Aluna and Durante)

12. ‘Make You Happy’ (with WhoMadeWho)

13. ‘Waiting For You’ (with Seth Troxler, feat. Desire)

14. ‘Looking For Me’ (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)

Diplo will perform at Fabric in London next month – you can see his upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

March

4 – Nitsa @ Sala Apollo, Barcelona, Spain

5 – T7, Paris, France

8 – Fabric, London

9 – Arch Club, Copenhagen, Denmark

