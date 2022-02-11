The Head and the Heart Release New Single ‘Virginia (Wind In the Night)’

The Head and the Heart released their latest single “Virginia (Wind In The Night),” the second single off of their upcoming album, Every Shade of Blue. This bittersweet track showcases the band playing to their strengths: a sturdy piano sound garnished with strings and perfectly paired with Jonathan Russell’s evocative lyrics.

Russell drew inspiration for this single from the concept of place and how we interpret the meaning of physical locations.

”Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place – a place that is grounding. I’m often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else’s psyche,” Russell said in a statement. “It’s part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly. There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night.”

To accompany the release of their upcoming April album, The Head and the Heart are hitting the road in late May with Shakey Graves, Dawes, and Jade Bird joining as special guests.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” says the band. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

The Head and the Heart’s Every Shade of Blue is out on April 29 on Warner Records.

The Head and the Heart Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022

Fri 5/20/2022 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live *

Sun 5/22/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

Tue 5/24/2022 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater *

Wed 5/25/2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater *

Fri 5/27/2022 Pittsburgh, PA STAGE AE *

Sat 5/28/2022 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater *

Sun 5/29/2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre *

Tue 5/31/2022 LaFayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Wed 6/1/2022 Northampton, MA The Pines Theater at Look Park *

Fri 6/3/2022 Shelburne, VT Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum * – SOLD OUT

Sat6/4/2022Portland, METhompson’s Point *

Mon 6/6/2022New York, NYPier 17 – The Rooftop * – SOLD OUT

Tues 6/7/2022 New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop * – Just added!

Thu 6/9/2022 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap *

Fri 6/10/2022 Boston, MALeader Bank Pavilion *

Mon 8/1/2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ – Just added!

Tues8/2/2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ – SOLD OUT

Thu 8/4/2022 Houston, TX Lawn at White Oak ^

Fri 8/5/2022 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Sat 8/6/2022 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion ^

Mon 8/8/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Venue to be announced at a later date ^

Tue 8/9/2022 Boise, ID Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

Thu 8/11/2022 Missoula, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

Fri 8/12/2022 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park ^ – SOLD OUT

Fri 8/13/2022 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park ^ – just added!

Tue 8/16/2022 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield ^

Thu 8/18/2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ^

Fri 8/19/2022 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre ^

Sat 8/20/2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre ^

Mon 8/22/2022 San Diego, CAHumphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ – SOLD OUT

Tues 8/23/2022 San Diego, CAHumphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ – Just added!

Wed 9/14/2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Thu 9/15/2022 Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

Sat 9/17/2022 Richmond, VA Altria Theater #

Tue 9/20/2022 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Wed 9/21/2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

Fri 9/23/2022 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #

Tue 9/27/2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

Thu 9/29/2022 Detroit, MI Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

Fri 9/30/2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Sat 10/1/2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

Mon 10/3/2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee #

Tue 10/4/2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee #

Fri 10/7/2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory #

Sat 10/8/2022 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

Mon 10/10/2022Birmingham, ALAvondale Brewing Company #

Thu 10/13/2022 St Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

Fri 10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

Sat 10/15/2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater #

* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves

