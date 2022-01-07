Robert Finley Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Robert Finley will be hitting the road for a 19-date winter tour in support of his most recent record, Sharecropper’s Son.

Kicking off on January 19 in Cleveland, Finley will embark throughout the U.S. until the end of February, closing in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Finley is set to support Low Cut Connie in January and Foxy Shazam in February, and he will headline his own shows in St. Louis, Madison, Chapel Hill, Providence, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sharecropper’s Son was released on May 21, 2021, which captures his extraordinary life story and childhood during the Jim Crow era. The record is rooted in the sounds of southern soul, country, R&B, and features songwriting by Finley.

Finley was the subject of SPIN‘s June 2021 cover, where we chronicled his long journey through his latest album that was released through Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound. He also opened for the Black Keys on their brief tour of the South last September.

Robert Finley Tour Dates

January 19th Cleveland, OH Grog Shop*

January 20th Ft. Wayne, IN Piere’s Entertainment Center*

January 21st St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

January 22nd Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

January 23rd Milwaukee, WI Backroom @ Colectivo*

January 25th Bloomington, IN Buskirk-Chumley Theater*

January 26th Louisville, KY Headliner’s Music Hall*

January 27th Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl*

January 28th Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

January 29th Townson, MD The Recher*

January 30th Providence, RI Askew

February 12th Cincinnati, OH ICON Music Center^

February 17th Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

February 18th Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater^

February 19th Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall^

February 20th Flint, MI The Machine Shop^

February 22nd New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge^

February 23rd Boston, MA The Sinclair^

February 25th Millersville, PA Phantom Power^

* – Dates With Low Cut Connie

^ – Dates With Foxy Shazam

