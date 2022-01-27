Interpol share clip of new music after unveiling tour details

Interpol have shared a clip of new music on social media today (January 26) – listen to it below.

The piano-led clip was shared on Twitter this evening and was accompanied by a video of the group playing together. They captioned the clip “coming soon”.

It’s thought to be from their upcoming seventh studio album, which they’ve just finished recording with producers Flood & Moulder at Battery Studio in London.

You can watch it here:

Earlier today, the group also announced a host of new tour dates, including gigs in London and across the US.

You can see Interpol’s full 2022 tour schedule, including their summer festival dates, below. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale on Friday (January 28) at 10am local time from here.

April

25 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas

26 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin

28 – Marquee Theatre, Tempe

29 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego

30 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley

May

2 – The Union, Salt Lake City

3 – Mission Ballroom, Denver

5 – Palace Theatre, St. Paul

6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago

7 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit

8 – Agora Theatre, Cleveland

10 – The Anthem, Washington

11 – Roadrunner, Boston

13 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia

14 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

15 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

21 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven, LA

28 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

June

8 – Sala Apollo, Barcelona, Spain

9 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

11 – Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

12 – Templehof Sounds Festival, Berlin, Germany

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Roundhouse, London

16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

19 – Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands

The band told Rolling Stone back in November that their upcoming LP is “super fucking different”.

“It definitely feels like us,” Banks explained about the new material. “It’s the heart and soul of our band – like, there’s a DNA to our sound.

“Another part of me thinks, ‘This might be super fucking different’.”

The post Interpol share clip of new music after unveiling tour details appeared first on NME.