Interpol share clip of new music after unveiling tour details

Interpol have shared a clip of new music on social media today (January 26) – listen to it below.
The piano-led clip was shared on Twitter this evening and was accompanied by a video of the group playing together. They captioned the clip “coming soon”.
It’s thought to be from their upcoming seventh studio album, which they’ve just finished recording with producers Flood & Moulder at Battery Studio in London.
You can watch it here:
Coming soon…
@atibaphoto pic.twitter.com/yCFpgZosqN
— Interpol (@Interpol) January 26, 2022
Earlier today, the group also announced a host of new tour dates, including gigs in London and across the US.
You can see Interpol’s full 2022 tour schedule, including their summer festival dates, below. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale on Friday (January 28) at 10am local time from here.
April
25 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas
26 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin
28 – Marquee Theatre, Tempe
29 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego
30 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley
May
2 – The Union, Salt Lake City
3 – Mission Ballroom, Denver
5 – Palace Theatre, St. Paul
6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago
7 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit
8 – Agora Theatre, Cleveland
10 – The Anthem, Washington
11 – Roadrunner, Boston
13 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia
14 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn
15 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn
21 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven, LA
28 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico
June
8 – Sala Apollo, Barcelona, Spain
9 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
11 – Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal
12 – Templehof Sounds Festival, Berlin, Germany
14 – Roundhouse, London
15 – Roundhouse, London
16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
18 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
19 – Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands
The band told Rolling Stone back in November that their upcoming LP is “super fucking different”.
“It definitely feels like us,” Banks explained about the new material. “It’s the heart and soul of our band – like, there’s a DNA to our sound.
“Another part of me thinks, ‘This might be super fucking different’.”
