Denzel Curry Unveils Dynamic Sci-fi Video for New Single ‘Walkin’

Florida rap icon Denzel Curry is back on the scene with a video for Walkin,’ his new single off of his forthcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.
The video, directed by Adrian Villagomez, follows Curry walking through a desert village. He walks in solitude as dust from the sand blows around him, setting a scene of sci-fi western dystopia. The image of a burning building illuminates a shot of children playing on a swing set, a symbol on Curry’s commentary on the tainted changing nature of everyday life as the state of the world decays in climate anxiety, wealth inequality, and a pandemic without an end in sight.
The sharp and melodic flow of verses is juxtaposed with mesmerizing background vocals. The track delivers several instances of hard-hitting social commentary, Curry raps “the selfish are constantly profitin’ off the helpless” as the background of the tracks provides a subdued element to the song. This contrast draws attention to the distance between conducting normal activities of everyday life and Curry’s feelings on the state of the world. The track overall conveys Curry’s attempt to focus on himself and make it through difficult days as these overarching political struggles loom over him.
The struggles are ultimately personified in a cinematic battle between Curry and his rival John Wayne in an epic, climactic ending to the video.
After hinting at the project since 2020, Curry released a trailer for Melt My Eyez See Your Future earlier this month. The album follows Curry’s collaboration with Kenny Beats on their 2020 album Unlocked. The album follows Curry’s latest solo album Zuu from 2019.
In a statement, the rapper commented on what audiences can expect from the forthcoming album, “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house.”
Several notable names are listed as features on the forthcoming album including T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, and JPEGMAFIA. Tickets will be available for presale starting Tuesday, January 25 on Ticketmaster.
Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:
North America
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/17 & 04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
06/14 & 15 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
EU/UK
04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)
05/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/06 – Belgium, BE @ AB
05/08 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala
05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
05/19 – Hannover, DE @ Capitol
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze
05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza
06/1 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio
06/2 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
