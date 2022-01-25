Denzel Curry Unveils Dynamic Sci-fi Video for New Single ‘Walkin’

Florida rap icon Denzel Curry is back on the scene with a video for Walkin,’ his new single off of his forthcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

The video, directed by Adrian Villagomez, follows Curry walking through a desert village. He walks in solitude as dust from the sand blows around him, setting a scene of sci-fi western dystopia. The image of a burning building illuminates a shot of children playing on a swing set, a symbol on Curry’s commentary on the tainted changing nature of everyday life as the state of the world decays in climate anxiety, wealth inequality, and a pandemic without an end in sight.

The sharp and melodic flow of verses is juxtaposed with mesmerizing background vocals. The track delivers several instances of hard-hitting social commentary, Curry raps “the selfish are constantly profitin’ off the helpless” as the background of the tracks provides a subdued element to the song. This contrast draws attention to the distance between conducting normal activities of everyday life and Curry’s feelings on the state of the world. The track overall conveys Curry’s attempt to focus on himself and make it through difficult days as these overarching political struggles loom over him.

The struggles are ultimately personified in a cinematic battle between Curry and his rival John Wayne in an epic, climactic ending to the video.

After hinting at the project since 2020, Curry released a trailer for Melt My Eyez See Your Future earlier this month. The album follows Curry’s collaboration with Kenny Beats on their 2020 album Unlocked. The album follows Curry’s latest solo album Zuu from 2019.

In a statement, the rapper commented on what audiences can expect from the forthcoming album, “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house.”

Several notable names are listed as features on the forthcoming album including T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, and JPEGMAFIA. Tickets will be available for presale starting Tuesday, January 25 on Ticketmaster.

Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:

North America

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/17 & 04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

06/14 & 15 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

EU/UK

04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)

05/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/06 – Belgium, BE @ AB

05/08 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala

05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

05/19 – Hannover, DE @ Capitol

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze

05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza

06/1 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio

06/2 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

