Every Time I Die Break Up

A little month after singer Keith Buckley said he was taking time from the band due to mental health issues and that he felt “ostracized” from the group, Every Time I Die announced that they are no more. The band, which formed in 1998, put out their 10th studio album, Radical, last year on Epitaph Records.

After Buckley announced his hiatus, Every Time I Die finished up their 2021 tour without him.

In a statement posted on his social media on Monday afternoon, guitarist Jordan Buckley explained the reason for Every Time I Die’s split.

“Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021,” he began. “While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.”

Continuing, he said the four members hadn’t spoken with Keith. He blamed it on being “impossible for direct communication with him” and that they’ve been cut off to any and all communication” to him.

Buckley went on to rule out that band continuing in its current form with the Every Time I Die name without Keith.

“Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes,” he continued. “Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any & all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished.

Here’s the full statement:

After a fan said that the four of them should continue, Buckley responded, “That’s the plan. I hope I never stop getting in a room with these 3 to write rippers.”

So far, Keith Buckley hasn’t issued a statement of his own.

