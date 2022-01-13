Listen to Muse’s First Song in Four Years

It’s been a long time since Muse released a proper new song, over four years to be exact. But that all changed today. The British prog veterans returned with “Won’t Stand Down,” a new anthemic track where singer Matt Bellamy sings about taking the power back.

“’Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” Bellamy said of the song in a statement. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

The song was produced by Muse and mixed by Dan Lancaster. The band also released a theatrical music video to accompany “Won’t Stand Down.”

Their last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018. It was their eighth album overall.

In another news, Muse will be hitting the road for a string of festival dates in Europe beginning in June.

Muse Summer Tour Dates:

June 3, 2022 Rock AM Ring Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 Rock Im Park. Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, England

June 21, 2022 VOLT Festival Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 Tinderbox Festival Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 Mallorca Live Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 Ejekt Festival Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 OpenAir St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 Les Eurockéennes De Belfort Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 Beauregard Festival Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, France

