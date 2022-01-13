Coachella 2022: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to Headline

of speculation, this year’s Coachella lineup has finally arrived. Over the past few weeks, information trickled out that Billie Eilish and Kanye West (or Ye) would headline. They’re replacing Travis Scott (for somewhat obvious reasons) and Rage Against the Machine, respectively. Harry Styles is the third headliner, which Billboard reported on Wednesday morning.

Swedish House Mafia, which was confirmed last year, are also billed in a top slot. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Flume, Run the Jewels, Vince Staples and Fatboy Slim also feature.

Coachella’s lineup is usually announced the first week of January. But, with the moving target that is COVID and the lineup availabilities, the lineup took place today.

If you’re still longing for 2020’s bill, well, you’ll have to wait until next year for Frank Ocean to perform. Last summer, it was announced that Ocean will headline in 2023. Coincidentally, that same interview with Goldenvoice boss Paul Tollett said that Scott and Rage would headline this year. How things have changed.

As usual, Coachella will take place during the second and third weekends of April at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

Check out the full Coachella 2022 lineup below.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

