Master P on Drake and Kanye West beef: “I think it’s the people around them”

Master P has weighed in on the ongoing Drake and Kanye West beef, saying both artists need to be held accountable more by the people around them.

Last month, Kanye and Drizzy reignited their on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – when Drake took shots at West and Pusha T on ‘Betrayal’, a recent collaboration with Trippie Redd.

West appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” West later leaked the rapper’s home address in an Instagram post, before quickly deleting it. Drake then responded by leaking an unreleased Kanye record featuring Andre 3000.

Speaking in a new interview, Master P (real name Percy Miller) discussed the affect the pair’s feud might have on their fans. “I don’t think people realise they have all of these fans that might even be crazy and take things into their own hands. We have to watch what we do,” the No Limit Records music mogul told Allison Interviews.

“There’s a lot of selfish people out in the world, and there are a lot of snakes in this world. I think when you are at this level and you are making this type of money, even with some of these young artists that were losing their lives in hip-hop, which is sad, we have to be thankful and take this as a blessing and grow.”

The ‘Make ‘Em Say Uhh!’ rapper added that he thinks the entourages of both artists are part responsible for the feud. “I think it’s the people around them. You have to have people giving you better advice, and you have to hold yourself accountable,” he said.

“I’ve always had self-accountability. And start thinking about what you say or what you do, and how it affects and hurts other people, and how you wouldn’t want that to be happening to you and your family. [There’s] a lot of self-hate.”

He continued: “I would rather sit in the sewer and eat cheese with rats than sit at a nice restaurant and drink champagne and eat lobster and steak with a snake, and I think that’s what a lot of us are doing. When you get to that level of the game like some of these artists, why lose what you have? Once you get killed or go to jail there’s no turning back.”

Meanwhile, Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ outstreamed Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA‘ in just three days, according to new data from the Rolling Stone charts.

