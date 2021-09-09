Pavement to Reunite for First Tour in 10 Years

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

mentioning the tour “was not a prelude to additional jaunts and/or a permanent reunion.” Surprise! They were wrong. Pavement will be hitting the road, performing in the UK and Europe in the fall of 2022.

The Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain composers will also headline ES Primavera Sound Barcelona & Porto 2022. The UK tour includes a four-night residency at the Roundhouse in London.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale September 11 at 10 a.m. BST, and European tickets go on sale September 10 at 10 a.m. BST. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.

It’s been a decade since we’ve heard from Pavement, and we’re all wondering, what the hell have they been doing? Somehow the Brighten the Corners B-side “Harness Your Hopes” became a viral hit backing TikTok dancing videos, and the band’s catalog is now solely represented worldwide by Matador Records. As for that answer that you’re looking for? “A fair amount of fantasy sports, probably,” a press release said. Maybe we will see a sports-inspired Pavement record in the future?

Pavement will follow the tour announcement with more live dates, leaving us rightly anticipating just a little longer.

Pavement tour dates:

6.02.22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street