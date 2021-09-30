Wallows Release New Single ‘I Don’t Want to Talk’

Wallows are back with a new video for “I Don’t Want to Talk.”
This is the band’s first release since their Remote EP in February. Having worked for over a year on this track, Wallows stars in the warm, vintage-kissed video. The song sings of pushing a girl away and simultaneously pitying yourself: “I’m not alright / but I don’t need comfort / I don’t want to talk.” As the band takes part in random activities—reading fortune cookies, boxing, jump roping, singing to a mirror in a field—they attempt to avoid her seeping into their thoughts again, and they would rather have her “tell me that it’s over.”
“‘I Don’t Want to Talk’ is ultimately a song about insecurities,” Dylan Minnette said in a statement. “Not only in yourself, but in this case, particularly in a relationship. It centers around the fear of being away from someone for too long and that ultimately allowing the other person’s head to be turned by someone else, and instead of expressing those fears, completely shutting down and not wanting to talk about it at all.”
Watch the video for “I Don’t Want to Talk” below.
Wallows is Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. The group released their debut record Nothing Happens in 2019, produced by Grammy-award winner John Congleton.
The Los Angeles-based trio is heading off on the first run of their Tell Me That’s Over tour starting on April 1, 2022 in North America. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local on October 8. Big fans can sign up for their newsletter to get first access to a special pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. local on October 5.
TELL ME THAT IT’S OVER Tour Dates (North America Part 1)
April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum
April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
April 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
April 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
May 16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds
May 24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore
May 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
May 28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
May 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
May 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
June 01 – Richmond, VA – The National
June 03 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
June 04 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
June 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
June 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
June 10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District
June 11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
June 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
June 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 22 – Boston, MA – To Be Announced
June 23 – Philadelphia, MA – The Met
June 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
June 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
June 29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
July 01 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
July 02 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
