Wallows Release New Single ‘I Don’t Want to Talk’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

This is the band’s first release since their Remote EP in February. Having worked for over a year on this track, Wallows stars in the warm, vintage-kissed video. The song sings of pushing a girl away and simultaneously pitying yourself: “I’m not alright / but I don’t need comfort / I don’t want to talk.” As the band takes part in random activities—reading fortune cookies, boxing, jump roping, singing to a mirror in a field—they attempt to avoid her seeping into their thoughts again, and they would rather have her “tell me that it’s over.”

More from SPIN:

“‘I Don’t Want to Talk’ is ultimately a song about insecurities,” Dylan Minnette said in a statement. “Not only in yourself, but in this case, particularly in a relationship. It centers around the fear of being away from someone for too long and that ultimately allowing the other person’s head to be turned by someone else, and instead of expressing those fears, completely shutting down and not wanting to talk about it at all.”

Watch the video for “I Don’t Want to Talk” below.





Wallows is Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. The group released their debut record Nothing Happens in 2019, produced by Grammy-award winner John Congleton.

The Los Angeles-based trio is heading off on the first run of their Tell Me That’s Over tour starting on April 1, 2022 in North America. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local on October 8. Big fans can sign up for their newsletter to get first access to a special pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. local on October 5.

TELL ME THAT IT’S OVER Tour Dates (North America Part 1)

April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

April 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

April 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

May 16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

May 24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

May 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

May 28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

May 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

May 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

June 01 – Richmond, VA – The National

June 03 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

June 04 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

June 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

June 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

June 10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

June 11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

June 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

June 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

June 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 22 – Boston, MA – To Be Announced

June 23 – Philadelphia, MA – The Met

June 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

June 29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

July 01 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

July 02 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom