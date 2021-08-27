The Beatles Get Back to Let It Be With Special Edition Releases

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Let It Be, including special edition packages available on October 15. Beatlemaniacs can now hear exclusive session recordings, rehearsals, studio jams, and three newly remixed tracks, “Let It Be,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and “For You Blue.”

There are three different special edition packages, super deluxe, deluxe and standard. All of the releases include a new stereo mix of the album, sourced directly from the original sessions and infamous rooftop performance eight-track tapes. For those indulging in the super deluxe, it features a four-track Let It Be EP, 27 previously unreleased session recordings, and the never before heard 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by Beatles’ engineer Glyn Johns in 1969.

More from SPIN:

The Beatles started recording Let It Be in early 1969, but paused the project to record and release Abbey Roadthat year. It wasn’t until May 8, 1970 that Let It Be was issued, along with the Let It Be film. The original film conveyed a sadder outlook of the time Let It Be was being recorded, as its release coincided with the band breaking up. While the new film, along with a new series and book, reveal happier archives and memories of The Beatles and recording process.

“I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us,” writes Paul McCartney in the Let It Be Special Edition book foreword. “It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

Click here to pre-order The Beatles Let It Be Special Editions.

Watch the Let It Be Special Edition trailer below:

Listen to “Let It Be” 2021 Stereo Mix, “Don’t Let Me Down” (first rooftop performance) and “For You Blue” (Get Back LP Mix) below:

Let It Be Special Edition Tracklisting:

SUPER DELUXE [5CD+1Blu-ray + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

8: I’ve Got A Feeling

9: One After 909

10: The Long And Winding Road

11: For You Blue

12: Get Back

CD2: Get Back – Apple Sessions

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: I Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

8: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

9: Get Back (Take 19)

10: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

11: One After 909 (Take 3)

12: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

13: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

14: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

CD3: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

8: Oh! Darling (Jam)

9: Get Back (Take 8)

10: The Walk (Jam)

11: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

12: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

13: Let It Be (Take 28)

CD4: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

7: For You Blue

8: Teddy Boy

9: Two Of Us

10: Maggie Mae

11: Dig It

12: Let It Be

13: The Long And Winding Road

14: Get Back (Reprise)

CD5: Let It Be EP

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

3: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

4: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

Blu-ray: Let It Be Special Edition audio mixes

Dolby Atmos96kHz/24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.196kHz/24-bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+12-inch EP + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

Side 1

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

Side 2

1: I’ve Got A Feeling

2: One After 909

3: The Long And Winding Road

4: For You Blue

5: Get Back

LP Two: Get Back – Apple Sessions

Side 1

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

Side 2

1: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

2: Get Back (Take 19)

3: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

4: One After 909 (Take 3)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

6: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

7: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

LP Three: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

Side 1

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

Side 2

1: Oh! Darling (Jam)

2: Get Back (Take 8)

3: The Walk (Jam)

4: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

5: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

6: Let It Be (Take 28)

LP Four: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

Side 1

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

Side 2

1: For You Blue

2: Teddy Boy

3: Two Of Us

4: Maggie Mae

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: The Long And Winding Road

8: Get Back (Reprise)

12-Inch Let It Be EP

Side 1

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

Side 2

1: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

2: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

CD 2: Outtake Highlights

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: For You Blue (Take 4)

4: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

5: The Walk (Jam)

6: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

7: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

8: Get Back (Take 8)

9: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

10: One After 909 (Take 3)

11: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

13: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

14: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)