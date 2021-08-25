Search

Dave Grohl, Lindsey Buckingham and more to feature on Halsey’s new album

By NME/Will Richards • August 25, 2021

'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' is out on Friday (August 27)

Halsey‘s imminent new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ is set to feature Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and more special guests.

The album, produced by Nine Inch NailsTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross, is set for release this Friday (August 27) via Capitol Records.

After its tracklist, shared earlier this month, appeared to show no features, it has now been revealed that some star-studded guests will feature across the album.

As Stereogum report, Dave Grohl will play drums on the song ‘honey’, while Lindsey Buckingham plays guitar on ‘Darling’.

Elsewhere, electronic producer the Bug is credited with a “menacing beat” on the track ‘Bells In Santa Fe’, and TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek contributes guitar to ‘You asked for this’.

See the full tracklist for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ below:

1. ‘The Tradition’
2. ‘Bells in Santa Fe’
3. ‘Easier than Lying’
4. ‘Lilith’
5. ‘Girl is a Gun’
6. ‘You asked for this’
7. ‘Darling’
8. ‘1121’
9. ‘honey’
10. ‘Whispers’
11. ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’
12. ‘The Lighthouse’
13. ‘Ya’aburnee’

Alongside the album, Halsey is also premiering a new IMAX film of the same name, which premieres in select cinemas across the US and Canada today (August 25), before screenings in the UK and Europe follow tomorrow (26).

Written by Halsey, a dramatic first two-minute trailer, shared earlier this year, states that the film “is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth”, adding: “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”

