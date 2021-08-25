R.E.M. Announces Exclusive 25th Anniversary Reissue of New Adventures in Hi-Fi

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

released their tenth album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi. To celebrate, the band is reissuing the album, featuring b-sides, rarities, previously unreleased video footage, archival photos and more via Craft Recordings.

New Adventures is the tenth studio record by R.E.M. and is widely accepted by fans and the band as one of its greatest records. One of the best-selling albums of 1996 includes “E-Bow the Letter” (featuring Patti Smith), “Bittersweet Me,” and “Electrolite.”

A group whose fans consist of dad rockers and grunge teens alike, the hardcore listeners can also enjoy an alternative version of “Leave.” Lead singer Michael Stipe said in a statement that “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record… Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

The newly remastered record will also be available as a 2-LP set, and as a limited edition pressing on a clear and black marbled vinyl, exclusively on R.E.M.’s official store. More limited edition, exclusive merchandise is found on their website.

Vinyl fans of the record have patiently waited for another press, as the originals from 1996 have shot up to an average of $176, according to Discogs.

“Most records, you go in the studio and you just do ‘em. … But this one I remember every bit of it. It was an experience. It was fucking tough, but we made a record. And it was as challenging as anything I’ve ever done,” guitarist Peter Buck said in a statement of his own.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

NEW ADVENTURES IN HI-FI 25TH ANNIVERSARY TRACKLISTING:

Deluxe Edition (2-CD/1-Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-Ray)

1. R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56)

2. New Adventures in Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13)

3. New Adventures in Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio

4. New Adventures in Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio

5. E-Bow the Letter (Music Video)

6. Bittersweet Me (Music Video)

7. Electrolite (Music Video)

8. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us (Music Video)

9. New Test Leper (Music Video)

Expanded Edition (2-CD):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus Version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi (Vinyl):

Side A

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

Side B

1. Undertow

2. E-Bow the Letter

3. Leave

Side C

1. Departure

2. Bittersweet Me

3. Be Mine

4. Binky the Doormat

Side D

1. Zither

2. So Fast, So Numb

3. Low Desert

4. Electrolite