Search

Discover

NEWS

Eminem details the blueprint for signing artists to his Shady Records label

By NME/Will Richards • August 24, 2021

D12 and 50 Cent are among the acts to have been signed over the years

Eminem has discussed the process he goes through when signing artists to his Shady Records label – and the blueprint for what he wants from those acts.

Shady was formed in 1999 as a joint venture between Marshall Mathers, his manager Paul Rosenberg and Interscope Records. It has signed more than a dozen artists since, most notably D12 and 50 Cent.

Speaking to Complex in a new interview, Eminem discussed the new label’s signing GRIP, and how the blueprint for his signing was the same as for every act who’s ever released music via Shady.

“We all got excited about GRIP after we heard ‘Snubnose’,” he said. “It was really refreshing to hear a new artist so focused on making a conceptual project and it caught my attention. It’s definitely great when artists we sign connect with a larger audience, and 50 [Cent] is a perfect example of that.

“Obviously we want anyone who signs with Shady to succeed. But first and foremost, we’ve always focused on the raw talent and ability of the artist as an MC. We’ve always been pretty clear on that being the main thing we look for: high level fundamental skills and mechanics are definitely the priority.”

Eminem

He added: “It’s really important in a creative collaboration for there to be that personal connection for it to succeed. Shady is a boutique label and we don’t sign a lot of artists, so we have a chance to get involved at a deeper level with the ones we do. And I think that goes both ways. I like to be motivated by the artists we sign and I want to feel pushed by their creativity as well.

“The people we sign have a point of view and vibe that made us want to work with them in the first place,” Eminem continued. “Part of our job is to help them get out to a bigger audience but also I don’t like to insert myself where I’m not needed. I am looking to find where and how I can get involved that adds to or builds on what the artist is already doing.”

In other news, Eminem is set to play FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. – aka White Boy Rick – in 50 Cent‘s forthcoming Starz drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family). Rick since said he was “honored” to be portrayed by Marshall Mathers.

The post Eminem details the blueprint for signing artists to his Shady Records label appeared first on NME.

2 4 5
  1. Jessicalayton7
    JessicaClayton My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sister's friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do >> Www.WORK84.COM
    ...show more
  2. AimeeMorris
    AimeeMorris My pay at least $300/day. My co-worker says me! I'm really amazed because you really help people to have ideas how to earn money. Thank you for your ideas and I hope that you'll achieve more and receive more blessings. I admire your Website I hope you will notice me & I hope I can also win your paypal giveaway. VISIT HERE.................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  3. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  4. CatherineOyler
    Catherine Oyler Stay at home mom Kelly Richards from New York after resigning from her full time job managed to average from $6000-$8000 a month from freelancing at home... This is how she done it... WWW.MoneyApp2.Com
    ...show more
  5. ElizabethBen
    ZoeyaAdd Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.