Nine Inch Nails Cancel All 2021 Tour Dates

Golden Globe, an Oscar, working on new music and producing a new Halsey album, Trent Reznor was ready to take Nine Inch Nails back on the road for a celebration of the return of live music. However, with the Delta variant of COVID continuing to spread, Nine Inch Nails will not be heading out on tour after all.

The slate of Nine Inch Nails tour dates included a slew of festivals and a pair of more intimate shows at the band’s spiritual home of Cleveland.

In a statement posted on the band’s social media, Nine Inch Nails explained their decision a bit further.

“It is with great regret that we are canceling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” the statement began.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.

“Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information.”