Third Eye Blind Release New Song, ‘Again,’ Featuring Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast

as the pop-rockers just released a new single from their upcoming album, Our Bande Apart (out September 24 via Megacollider Records). But not only is “Again” the latest track and video revealed by the ’90s chart-toppers, and it also features an appearance from Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino.

“It’s noteworthy that I wrote this blissed out shoegaze song during the most lockdown part of the pandemic,” vocalist Stephan Jenkins tells SPIN. “As I was writing it, I could just hear Bethany’s voice, so I feel so fortunate that she was down to sing on it with us. This record was made with all of us playing together in the same room after being away from each other for a long time. To me, it sounds like a bunch of people who love each other excited to be making music again.”

Alongside the Sept. 24 album release, the band will also be premiering their documentary at the same time. How We Hold Each Other Right Now: The Making of Our Bande Apart will premiere on release day at the Gramercy Theater in New York before following up with a Los Angeles premiere at the Masonic Lodge on Sept. 28.

For those of you who want something else, you can also take a look at the video for Third Eye Blind’s first single from Our Bande Apart, “Box of Bones.”