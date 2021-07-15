Search

Discover

NEWS

Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’

By SPIN | Sarah Grant • July 15, 2021

“Canaries” is the guitar-pounding new single by Los Angeles-based post-punk band,

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’ appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

1 1 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.