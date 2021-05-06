Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch gripping new trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

By NME/Charlotte Krol • May 06, 2021

The sequel is released on September 17

The latest trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released.

The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller arrives on September 17, and sees Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds reprise their roles as the Abbott family trying to evade death by hyper audio-sensitive aliens in a post-apocalyptic world.

*Spoilers for A Quiet Place below*

In the new teaser we see Evelyn (Blunt) navigate dangerous territory with her daughter Regan (Simmonds), son Marcus (Jupe) and baby Abbott, following the deaths of youngest son Beau (Cade Woodward) and father Lee (Krasinski) in the first film.

 

The fresh teaser shows a flashback to Lee in a grocery shop when he first learns of things going awry on TV news. What follows is a gripping sequence of events, including Blunt and her family jump down water piping to get away from the film’s monsters.

The movie, which sees John Krasinski return as director, was initially due to arrive in UK cinemas on March 20, 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Since then, it has had four amended release dates. Its first reschedule was to September 4, 2020 before being pushed again to April 2021.

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) joins the cast for the second film, seemingly as a good guy intent on helping Evelyn and her kids survive.

Last November, Paramount Pictures announced that it’s gearing up to release a third film from its A Quiet Place franchise.

Details of the third film’s plot have not yet been revealed but sources speculate that it won’t be a direct sequel and instead broaden the world that the original film introduced.

The post Watch gripping new trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ appeared first on NME.

0 6
  1. CourtneyWagner1
    CourtneyWagner I make 85 dollars each hour for working an online job at home. mjk I never thought I can do it but my best friend makes 10000 bucks every month working this job and she recommended me to learn more about it.The potential with this is endless... WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  2. VanuzaSolee
    Vanuza Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> kutt.it/me5729 ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  3. VanuzaSolee
    Vanuza Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> kutt.it/me5729 ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  4. roseramms
    roseramms Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. melony.t.ramirez
    Melony Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  6. LeeannSmith1
    LeeannSmith My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do.... OPEN HERE----------->>> Www.JobApp1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.