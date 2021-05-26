Marilyn Manson Wanted in New Hampshire on Two Counts of Assault

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault in Gilford, New Hampshire.

A statement was posted on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening, and a spokesperson for the department confirmed the validity of the charges.

In the post, the Department said that Brian Warner has an active arrest warrant after an alleged incident that took place on Aug. 18, 2019 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. According to the post, the “videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

“The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” part of the statement reads.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” Manson’s attorney, Howard King, told SPIN.

According to the department, a “Class A misdemeanor in NH can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.” Additionally, the Gilford PD says that the assault was “are not sexual in nature.”

TMZ obtained footage from that night, and it appears as if Manson spit at the videographer.

