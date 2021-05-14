Migos Return With ‘Straightenin,’ First Song of 2021

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The trio released “Straigthenin,” the first song from what would be their first album since 2018’s Culture II. In the years since that release, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have all released solo projects, leading folks to wonder if Culture III would be released. After all, the album was originally teased as far back as 2019. It looks like we have that answer that their fourth studio album is on the way.

Listen to “Straightenin” below.

Last year, Migos released singles “Need It,” “Taco Tuesday,” “Racks 2 Skinny” and “Give No Fxk,” which featured Young Thug and Travis Scott.