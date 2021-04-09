Legendary rapper DMX has died aged 50

DMX has died aged at the age of 50, his family have confirmed.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized following a heart attack as a result of reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care.

In a statement shared today (April 9), his family wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The hospital treating Simmons added: “White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

