The Wallflowers Announce First Album Since 2012

In 2019,
the Wallflowers experienced a mini-resurgence due to the inclusion of the band’s seminal “One Headlight” in the Pete Davidson/Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island. Now, founder Jakob Dylan is back with their first new album in nearly a decade. Titled Exit Wounds, the record sees Dylan playing with a new group of musicians.
“The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” Dylan said succinctly in a statement.
The Wallflowers unveiled the first single, “Roots and Wings,” on Thursday night in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The mid-tempo tune has a blend of Americana and rock. Watch the performance below.
Exit Wounds was produced by Butch Walker and mixed by Chris Dugan (Green Day). The record also features Shelby Lynne on four songs.
In addition to the band’s boost via The King of Staten Island, Dylan also executive produced and starred in the 2018 documentary film Echo in the Canyon, which took a look back at the Laurel Canyon sound that dominated the ’60s.
The band will also hit the road this summer to play arenas and amphitheaters, beginning on July 16 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut before wrapping up in Los Angeles with a show at the Hollywood Bowl.
See the tracklisting and full tour itinerary below.
1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More
2. Roots And Wings
3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)
4. The Dive Bar In My Heart
5. Darlin’ Hold On
6. Move The River
7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)
8. Wrong End Of The Spear
9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
10. The Daylight Between Us
The Wallflowers tour dates:
July 16th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 17th – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 18th – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 20th – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
July 22nd – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 23rd – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
July 25th – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 27th – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28th – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30th – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 31st – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 1st – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 3rd – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4th – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 6th – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7th – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 8th – Jacksonville, FL – Dally’s Place Amphitheatre
August 10th – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 12th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 13th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15th – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 16th – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
August 18th – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
August 20th – Memphis, TN – Live at the Garden
August 21st – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 22nd – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 25th – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
August 27th – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 28th – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 29th – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 31st – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 1st – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
September 3rd – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 4th – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September 5th – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 8th – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 9th – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
September 10th – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
September 12th – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
September 14th – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
September 17th – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
September 18th – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
September 21st – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 22nd – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
September 23rd – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
September 25th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 26th – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
September 28th – Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena
September 30th – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 3rd – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 5th – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 7th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
