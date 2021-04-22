Weezer Bring the Metal With ‘I Need Some Of That’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Rivers Cuomo and company take things to headbanging heights with “I Need Some Of That,” the latest song to emerge from that album that’s out on May 7.

“I Need Some Of That” follows the release of last year’s “Hero” and “Beginning Of The End,” as well as 2019’s “End Of The Game,” all of which appear on Van Weezer. The LP was initially announced in 2019, with a May 2020 release date which obviously didn’t pan out. OK Human, the group’s first-ever orchestral album, ended up dropping first.

Van Weezer, the band’s fifteenth studio album, is produced by Suzy Shinn.

The band also gave fans a sneak peek of Van Weezer song “Blue Dream” in last year’s appearance on The Simpsons, in addition to performing the show’s iconic theme song at the episode’s end.

Weezer has deep metal roots that shouldn’t be a surprise. The group has said in the past that they’ve been fans of KISS, Van Halen, Rush and many, many more.

Listen to “I Need Some of That” below.

Pre-order the album and merch here.

Van Weezer track listing: