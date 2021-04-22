RZA Releases New Bobby Digital Track ‘Pugilism’ From Upcoming Album, Digital Potions

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The legendary rapper, producer, and filmmaker dropped a brand new track titled “Pugilism” as the first single off of his upcoming album, Bobby Digital: Digital Potions. It’s the Wu-Tang Clan leader’s first new release as Bobby Digital since 2008’s Digi Snacks, and promises to continue the narrative that began with 1998’s Bobby Digital In Stereo.

Check out the new DJ Scratch-produced track below.

In addition to the new song and album, the RZA also announced today his latest project in the world of cinema, “Saturday Afternoon Kung-Fu Theater” for his 36 Cinema screening platform. Initially launched last year as a way for the artist to share some of his favorite kung-fu and culturally important films — complete with commentary from RZA himself and special guests — the platform helped to raise money for independent theaters struggling throughout the pandemic.

Now, 36 Cinema returns with a brand new slate of programming, where the hip-hop icon will share more of his favorite martial arts films every Saturday beginning April 24 alongside a new group of special guests.

Tickets and information on the first screening (this weekend’s showing of Heroes of the East) are available through the 36 Cinema website.