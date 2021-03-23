Search

Ariana Grande, Saweetie & more to feature on Demi Lovato’s new album

By NME/Jackson Langford • March 23, 2021

'Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over' is out on April 2

Demi Lovato has revealed that artists like Ariana Grande, Saweetie and more will appear on her forthcoming album ‘Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’.

Over the weekend, Lovato revealed a string of featured artist on Twitter by posting snippets of various pieces of music. In addition to Grande and Saweetie, the album will also feature appearances from Noah Cyrus and Sam Fischer.

In an interview with PAPER, Lovato also revealed the title of a few of these collaborations. Her song with Grande is titled ‘Met Him Last Night’ and her song with Saweetie is titled ‘My GFs are My BFs’.

 

 

The collab with Sam Fischer is one fans have already heard, ‘What Other People Say’. The track, penned by Fischer, was released early last month.

‘Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over’ is set for release on Friday April 2, marking the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’.

The album is set to accompany a four-part docuseries on Lovato, titled Dancing With The Devil, with the first episode set to premiere later today (March 23).

In the trailer for the series, Lovato says that, following her 2018 drug overdose, she suffered brain damage, had three strokes and a heart attack.

Following the series’ premiere at SXSW, Lovato said she was raped by a drug dealer on the night of her overdose.

She also revealed that she was raped when she was 15 years old, while she was working for Disney Channel. She added that the perpetrator never faced repercussions, and “never got taken out of the movie they were in”.

