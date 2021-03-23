Mannequin Pussy Announce Upcoming Perfect EP, Release New Song, ‘Control’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

and by the sound of the new EP’s first song, they’re picking up right where they left off.

The five-song venture is titled Perfect and set to release via Epitaph on May 21, and it figures to be a major release for an excellent band that’s seemed right on the verge of breaking into the mainstream for years now. Each of the band’s existing three full-lengths has garnered more praise than the last, with Patience being praised as one of the best albums to come out mere months before COVID-19 shut the world down.

Along with the new EP announcement, the trio released the first song from the project, “Control.” The track even comes with a self-directed music video that you can check out below.

Perfect is produced by the Grammy-nominated Will Yip and is the first time the band has decided to write new music together while in the studio.

“We just figured if we forced ourselves into this situation where someone could hit ‘record,’ something might come out,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist, Missy, says. “We’d never written that way before.”

Take a look at the entire tracklisting below.

“Control”

“Perfect”

“To Lose You”

“Pigs is Pigs”

“Darling”