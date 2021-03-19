Search

Arcade Fire & Owen Pallett finally release score for Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

By NME/Nick Reilly • March 19, 2021

It's the first time that the 2013 soundtrack has received a physical and digital release

Arcade Fire and Canadian composer Owen Pallett have finally released their score to Spike Jonze’s 2013 movie Her for the first time.

The collaboration between the two acts provided the musical backdrop for Jonze’s Oscar-nominated dystopian drama, which starred Joaquin Phoenix, but it was never properly released digitally or physically.

The soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2014 Oscars, arrives today (March 19) in digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. It has been broken up into 13 tracks and comes alongside new original artwork.

In an accompanying statement, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler said: “There is a mysterious alchemy in the way sound and picture work together, notes and moods shifting and reacting to one another like a kaleidoscope.

“And even in the absence of visuals, the emotional landscape still remains. We hope you have a moment of stillness to get lost in the music as we did writing and recording it.”

Listen to Arcade Fire’s Her score below.

Jonze’s acclaimed tale of sci-fi romance starred Phoenix as a man who falls in love with an AI creation that he can only hear, because she does not have a physical form.

Pallett added: “The band had been talking about this ongoing soundtrack project with Spike for about a year before they asked me to come in to help wrap things up.

“It seemed as if the soundtrack had originally planned to connect with the sci-fi aspects of the story, but Spike was urging a shift toward the score emphasizing the romantic element.

Meanwhile, fans can potentially expect new material from Arcade Fire later this year, after Win Butler revealed that he’s written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during lockdown.

Explaining that the group will return to Texas to record new material, Butler added: “Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing.

“I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. [It] feels like being 18, sitting by the piano for five days in a row working on a melody for a verse. It’s been pretty amazing actually.”

They also premiered their latest song ‘Generation A’ in November 2020.

