Adam Lambert says he auditioned for ‘A Star Is Born’

By NME/Damian Jones • March 19, 2021

Lady Gaga received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the movie

Adam Lambert has revealed that he once auditioned for a role in A Star Is Born.

The Queen singer said he tried for the role of Ramon, Ally’s (Lady Gaga) gay friend in the movie.

Speaking on the latest episode of Apple‘s Nova Podcast Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity, Lambert said: “Do you know, it’s funny, I auditioned for that part in A Star Is Born? It was so funny to me, because they told me about it and they were like ‘She’s going to have like a gay best friend’ and I was like ‘Okay, that could be cute’ and then I got the script and it was like… he was a Latin American character, like he was a Latino character.

“You know his name was Latino, a lot of the slang that he was using, he was calling her [Gaga] ‘Mami’ and all this stuff and I was like ‘Now how is this gonna work?, Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part’.”

The part eventually went to Anthony Ramos, who starred in Hamilton.

 

Meanwhile, Gaga recently shared the first photo on set from her next movie – Ridley Scott’s forthcoming House Of Gucci. 

Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who was killed in a 1995 hit she orchestrated.

The MGM film will follow the true story of Reggiani, who in 1998 was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s assassination after discovering that he’d been unfaithful. Despite originally receiving a 29-year prison sentence, Reggiani served 18 years before being released in 2016.

It is Gaga’s first film role since A Star Is Born (2018), for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow‘.

The post Adam Lambert says he auditioned for ‘A Star Is Born’ appeared first on NME.

