BTS Light Up Grammy Stage During Remote ‘Dynamite’ Performance

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Already holding the distinction of being the first K-pop acted nominated for a Grammy award — in this year’s Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category — the mega-group hit the Grammy stage for an electrifying performance of their Billboard Hot 100-topping single, “Dynamite.” The award may have gone to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for their chart-topping summer smash, “Rain On Me,” but that didn’t mean the group still wasn’t fired up for their Sunday performance.

More from SPIN:

The performance saw the seven-member pack dressed in fresh suits and with funky moves to match, as they broke into their much-anticipated choreography with killer kicks. The guys recreated the Grammy set in South Korea, boogied on an orange carpet and with a cityscape backing them and sang their hearts out as they ran through the enchanting hit track.

Sunday was BTS’ second time performing at the Grammys after they linked with Lil Nas X last year for an “Old Town Road” cameo. But of course, this was the first time a Korean act took on a solo performance on the show, making it yet another reason to celebrate the group’s wildly successful year.

Check out the guys break it down in their “Dynamite” performance below as you keep up with our updated list of Grammy winners.