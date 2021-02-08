‘The Walking Dead’ drops new extended season 10 teasers ahead of February premiere

The Walking Dead has released a new series of teasers for the extended season 10, giving fans a look at the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

The show is due to return later this month for an extended run of six episodes after the original season 10 finale was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the new clips, the characters contemplate whether things “will go back to the way they were” following the devastation, while the impending meeting between Maggie and Negan is also teased.

The last trailer also previewed paths crossing once again between the two characters, especially after Negan was freed from jail.

Their pasts are catching up. #TWD returns on February 28th pic.twitter.com/KXz5KWC1pD — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 4, 2021

“He asked how his daddy died,” Maggie says of a conversation about Glenn’s son. “I told him that a bad man killed him. And he wanted to know if that man got what he deserved.”

Another new clip also teases Negan’s backstory with Lucille. Watch below:

The wait is almost over. #TWD returns on February 28th. pic.twitter.com/Z7kqX3QrpZ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 5, 2021

The official synopsis reads: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

The new episodes will see Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) play Lucille, joining the series alongside Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as Mays and Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai) as Elijah.

Meanwhile, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased the possibility of Negan getting his own spinoff series, telling one fan: “I think there are many remote possibilities. We shall see.”

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28.

The post ‘The Walking Dead’ drops new extended season 10 teasers ahead of February premiere appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.