Search

Discover

NEWS

The Cribs on the songs they wrote for One Direction but kept for themselves

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Andrew Trendell • February 05, 2021

The Jarman brothers talk to NME about writing for 1D and counting Harry Styles as a fan

The Cribs have spoken to NME about the songs that they originally wrote for One Direction, but then kept for themselves.

The Wakefield trio first revealed that they were asked to write for the boyband back in 2015 after it emerged that they were fans of the Jarman brothers’ work.

Now, when speaking to NME for this week’s edition of Does Rock N’ Roll Kill Braincells?, The Cribs have explained what really went down.

“There were definitely conversations between our managements, and me and Ryan were supposed to go to Los Angeles and London to do some writing, but our schedules clashed,” Gary Jarman told NME.

“We actually had ‘Burning For No One’ and ‘An Ivory Hand’ earmarked for One Direction on a demo, but when the sessions never happened, we used them ourselves.”

When asked about the band’s notable famous fans, drummer Ross Jarman recalled: “Harry Styles was spotted on either his first date with Taylor Swift or meeting Taylor Swift’s mum. In the paparazzi shots, he was wearing a Cribs T-shirt.

“So he wanted to make a good impression!”

Back in 2013, Justin Young of The Vaccines worked with One Direction as a songwriter, when he said they bonded over their shared love of The Cribs.

After releasing their acclaimed eighth album ‘Night Network‘ last year, the band are currently set to head out on a UK tour this June.

The post The Cribs on the songs they wrote for One Direction but kept for themselves appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 5 8
  1. lily.pearce
    Lily Pearce I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  2. jakiv58882
    jakiv58882 I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE......bit.ly/39RSTF7
    ...show more
  3. SherryBlackmon
    SherryBlackmon I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  4. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  5. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  6. PatriciLee
    PatriciaLee I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  7. SherellFrancis
    SherellFrancis Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 500$+ daily… You can earn from16000$-32000$ a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, CGui read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞......... WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  8. amy.pparrott
    AmyParrott I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have ADT received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash onlineFik by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.