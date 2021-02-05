Search

Discover

NEWS

Rob Lowe recalls constant presence of cocaine on ’80s film sets

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 05, 2021

"It was no different than craft services. Where are the Red Vines, and where is the great Peruvian blow?"

Rob Lowe has discussed his three decades of sobriety in a new interview, recalling the constant presence of cocaine on ’80s film and TV sets.

The actor, who has starred in The West Wing, Parks & Recreation and more, spoke of his battle to get sober, and how drugs and alcohol were omnipresent on shoots in the past.

“Nothing can make you get sober except you wanting to do it,” Lowe told Variety. “The threat of losing a marriage, losing a job, incarceration – you name the threat, it will not be enough to do it. It’s got to be in you.”

“The only way to stay in recovery is to be honest with yourself on a minute-by-minute basis,” he added. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real.”

Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe

“Cocaine was the thing that successful people did,” Lowe expanded. “There was always that wonderful moment when as an active drug abuser you’d go on the set and figure out which department was selling the coke on the set.

“It was no different than craft services. Where are the Red Vines, and where is the great Peruvian blow?”

The actor went on to admit that “those days are long, long, loooong gone”.

Last year Lowe jokingly took on Martin Scorsese, claiming that his “little stupid Christmas elephant movie” Holiday in the Wild was watched more on Netflix than Scorsese’s The Irishman.

“I just did a movie for Netflix that was the number one movie they had,” said Lowe. “A little stupid Christmas elephant movie and it beat – take that, Martin Scorsese.”

The post Rob Lowe recalls constant presence of cocaine on ’80s film sets appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 4 12
Load more comments
  1. Albert5553
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. lily.pearce
    Lily Pearce I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  3. jakiv58882
    jakiv58882 I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE..............bit.ly/39RSTF7
    ...show more
  4. SherryBlackmon
    SherryBlackmon I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  5. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  6. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  7. PatriciLee
    PatriciaLee I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  8. PatriciLee
    PatriciaLee I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  9. SherellFrancis
    SherellFrancis Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 500$+ daily… You can earn from16000$-32000$ a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, CGui read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞......... WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  10. amy.pparrott
    AmyParrott I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have ADT received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash onlineFik by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.