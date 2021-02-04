Search

Discover

NEWS

Zendaya says she’s a “total ‘Dune’ nerd” after working on new film

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • February 04, 2021

"I'm geeking out like everyone else"

Zendaya has said she is a “total Dune nerd” since starring in Denis Villeneuve’s film.

The actress, who plays Chani in the forthcoming sci-fi epic, explained how she has become a fan of Frank Herbert’s universe in light of her role.

“I have become a Dune nerd, for sure,” Zendaya told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I’m very, very excited. I feel so lucky, incredibly lucky to be a part of it. It’s such a beautiful thing and I’m geeking out like everyone else.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see it and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s special.”

Zendaya also spoke about her friendship with Timothée Chalamet, and said the pair organized dance parties for the cast and crew on set.

‘I think my favorite part was when we would have these dance parties in my room, where I would leave the door open, and Timothy would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we’d just start dancing,” she said.

In an essay for Variety published last December, Dune director Denis Villeneuve said there was “absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience” in Warner Bros’ decision to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Legendary, the production company behind the film, is now reportedly threatening lawsuits if the film does not receive a standalone cinema release.

Dune is set to be released worldwide on October 1.

The post Zendaya says she’s a “total ‘Dune’ nerd” after working on new film appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

7 7 4
  1. NaomiaHarris
    NaomiHarris I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. msoultanfarouk6
    msoultanfarouk6 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. NinanSadler
    NinaSadler Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  4. RenaUllman1
    RenaUllman1 I've made $66k so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. I'm using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money.I'm just so happy that I found out about it.... Here------->>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.