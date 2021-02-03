Search

‘WandaVision’ will feature an MCU cameo on par with Luke Skywalker in ‘The Mandalorian’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Charlotte Krol • February 03, 2021

"There are so many surprises left in store"

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has teased a cameo crossover from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff, the former Avenger Scarlet Witch, alongside her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) in the new Disney+ miniseries, said in an interview that she’s “really excited” for what is to be revealed in the remaining episodes.

TV Line asked the actress this week whether WandaVision might have as big a shock reveal as Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker cameo in season two of The Mandalorian. She replied: “Yes…I’m really excited”, but didn’t reveal who or what it could be.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer also remained tight-lipped but did confirm to the publication that “there are so many surprises left in store” for the series’ five remaining episodes. “I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming,” he added.

WandaVision episode 4

NME‘s Alex Flood recently reviewed the series, writing: “Impressively, the format really works. Marvel isn’t known for messing with its formula, but the big leap from cinema to streaming calls for a bold play – and WandaVision delivers.

“Nostalgia-phobes might soon grow bored of the ‘Honey, I’m home!’ shtick, but a slowly unwinding mystery should keep most of us hooked from week-to-week, even if beige wallpaper and oddly-patterned carpets aren’t your thing.

“A lack of assumed knowledge may be a problem – how soon would you realize the sitcom setting was a sham if you hadn’t seen the Avengers in action? But with its short runtimes, there’s not quite enough time to get fed up with dodgy gags or old-timey over-acting.”

