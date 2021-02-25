Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ to return for new movie at Paramount

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • February 25, 2021

"You said 'mount!'"

Beavis & Butt-Head is set to return, in a brand new spin-off movie.

The iconic 1990s MTV comedy duo will be coming to Paramount+ for the streaming service’s forthcoming launch.

The characters shared the news during a ViacomCBS investor presentation, specifically looking towards Paramount+ as a new platform.

Beavis and Butthead appeared in a short video taking place over Zoom, with Beavis saying “Is Butthead here?” before Butthead appeared in a window next to him, adding: “Damn it Beavis I’m right here.”

The characters then revealed, “We’re making a movie and it’s going to be on Paramount+,” before laughing at one another and saying: “You said ‘mount’.”

There’s no word yet on plot details or a release date, or further character specifications – stay tuned as updates come in.

Last year, creator Mike Judge signed a deal to reboot Beavis & Butt-Head for a further two seasons on Comedy Central.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said of the news.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

The post ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ to return for new movie at Paramount appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 3 5
  1. DanielleaWoods
    DanielleWoods Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. ednacrawford
    EdnaCrawford ◄ WORK AT HOME ► My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit this site ……............ WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  3. usososoria
    usososoria Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  4. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Hi all my photos and video here ==>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  5. tilly.nelson
    Tilly Nelson Makes around $140 to around $180 per day online work and i received around $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply.... Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.