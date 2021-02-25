Search

Billie Eilish discusses impact of the coronavirus pandemic on her upcoming new album

February 25, 2021

"I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid"

Billie Eilish has spoken about her upcoming new album during an interview with The Late Show, explaining how the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to get back in the studio.

The singer is currently at work on new music, having suggested earlier this month that as many as 16 songs are in contention to feature on her forthcoming second album.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a new interview on The Late Show in the US this week, Eilish explained how she took the opportunity to make a new album when the pandemic’s shutdown of live music provided her with her first extended period of time off in four years.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.

“So, I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it,” she added.

Colbert later asked in the interview if Eilish had unleashed the full capabilities of her voice on the new album, to which she replied: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

Next up for Eilish is the arrival of her new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which will premiere on Apple TV+ tomorrow (February 26).

The singer told Colbert that the experience of shooting the documentary was “very invasive but very fun”.

