Tim Burton to make live-action Wednesday Addams series for Netflix

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • February 18, 2021

It's been described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery"

Tim Burton is set to make an Addams Family spin-off series for Netflix, focusing on Wednesday Addams.

Titled Wednesday, the eight-part show has been described as a coming-of-age comedy by Netflix and a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

The series is set to follow “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

Wednesday has been written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who created Smallville, and will be directed by Burton, making his TV directing debut.

 

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series told Deadline.

He continued: “They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story. We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series.

“Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

There is no word on casting yet or release dates – stay tuned for further updates as they come in.

