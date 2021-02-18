Search

Donald Glover reportedly signs major new TV deal with Amazon

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 18, 2021

Sources claim that Malia Obama has been hired as a writer for one of Glover's forthcoming projects

Donald Glover has reportedly signed a major new multiple-year TV deal with Amazon.

The actor, writer and musician will leave his current deal with the Disney-owned FX, who are behind his acclaimed TV series Atlanta, to partner with Amazon.

Glover’s new deal was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet claiming that he has signed an eight-figure deal to helm a new “content channel of sorts” for Amazon that will “spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub”.

Amazon has also signed Glover’s brother Stephen, who writes and produces Atlanta alongside Glover.

Donald Glover

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Glover will executively produce a number of projects for Amazon, with one such project – a potential series called Hive – set to “revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure” and stem from Watchmen producer and writer Janine Nabers.

The outlet cites sources who claim that Malia Obama, the daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has been hired to work as a writer on Hive.

Amazon has declined to comment on the reports.

News of Glover’s deal with Amazon follows on from last weekend’s announcement that he is pairing up with Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star in a new version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which will air on Amazon.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is expected to begin shooting its third and fourth seasons next month.

The show, which last aired in May 2018, has not yet had its future determined given Glover’s Amazon commitments – though THR reports that Glover has “a carve-out to continue work on Atlanta should that be something he wants to do”.

