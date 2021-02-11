Search

BlizzCon 2021 unveils schedule covering Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft and Diablo

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Alan Wen • February 11, 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has published the full streaming schedule for BlizzCon 2021, the online-exclusive event taking place later this month.

The digital event takes place on February 19 and 20, kicking off with its opening ceremony from February 19 at 2 pm PST/5 pm EST, which will stream across all six BlizzCon channels.

Each channel is dedicated to each of the studio’s franchises, which include a ‘Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2’ stream, a ‘Diablo Developer Roundtable’, as well as a development update on what’s next for World of Warcraft.

The ‘Community Showcase’ highlight will run across all six channels on February 20. Hosted by voice actor Darin De Paul, the showcase aims to “shine a spotlight on the very best art, talent, storytelling, and cosplay from the Blizzard community”.

BlizzConline takes the place of BlizzCon 2020, which was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show will be free to join, and Blizzard will post everything on the BlizzCon video archives afterwards.

Elsewhere, Blizzard recently confirmed that neither  Overwatch 2 nor Diablo IV will be releasing in 2021.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick also announced recently that several free-to-play mobile games set in the Warcraft universe are currently in development.

This follows on from free-to-play mobile game Diablo Immortal, which entered public alpha last December.

Check out the full schedule for BlizzCon here, ahead of the launch on February 19.

