Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Announce Follow-Up Album Texas Moon

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges teamed up again for their forthcoming EP, Texas Moon, out February 18. The record is an extension of the two’s chart-topping, 2020 release, Texas Sun.

The 5-track EP will release via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. Alongside the announcement, the collaboration unveiled the video for “B-Side,” which was shot in the J. Lorraine Ghost Town and directed by Philip Andelman.

Paying homage to their mutual home state of Texas—and to the marriage of country and R&B within it—Texas Moon examines the state’s musical perception.

“It’s like a short story…,” Laura Lee of Khruangbin said of the EP in a statement. “And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

When Texas Sun released last year, it snagged a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, and a No. 1 spot on “Americana/Folk Albums.” Khruangbin also released their fifth studio album, Mordechai, last year, and this July, Bridges released his Grammy-nominanted Gold-Diggers Sound. Each of the artists recently performed for Austin City Limits, and are both touring throughout the new year.

Texas Moon Track List

1. Doris

2.B-Side

3.Chocolate Hills

4. Father Father

5. Mariella

