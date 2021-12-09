Search

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Announce Follow-Up Album Texas Moon

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • December 09, 2021

“It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges teamed up again for their forthcoming EP, Texas Moon, out February 18. The record is an extension of the two’s chart-topping, 2020 release, Texas Sun.

The 5-track EP will release via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. Alongside the announcement, the collaboration unveiled the video for “B-Side,” which was shot in the J. Lorraine Ghost Town and directed by Philip Andelman.

Paying homage to their mutual home state of Texas—and to the marriage of country and R&B within it—Texas Moon examines the state’s musical perception.

“It’s like a short story…,” Laura Lee of Khruangbin said of the EP in a statement. “And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

When Texas Sun released last year, it snagged a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, and a No. 1 spot on “Americana/Folk Albums.” Khruangbin also released their fifth studio album, Mordechai, last year, and this July, Bridges released his Grammy-nominanted Gold-Diggers Sound. Each of the artists recently performed for Austin City Limits, and are both touring throughout the new year.

 

Texas Moon Track List

1. Doris

2.B-Side

3.Chocolate Hills

4. Father Father

5. Mariella

