Watch the first trailer for ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’ special

By NME/Adam Starkey • December 09, 2021

The movie follow-up will be released later this month

A trailer has been released for the sequel to ‘South Park: Post COVID’, which is set to be released next week.

Titled ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’, the made-for-TV movie will be a direct continuation of the previous special which jumped 40 years into the future to depict adult versions of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny.

The first special’s cliffhanger climax saw Stan and Kyle vow to travel back in time to prevent the pandemic from ever happening. You can check out a trailer for the second special below.

The episode’s synopsis reads: “If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny’s life.

“In ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’, travelling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

The special will be released December 16 on Paramount+ in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

This marks the second of 14 hour-long specials planned for release on Paramount+, with two specials set to drop each year.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a deal with the platform back in August, while the main show was renewed by Comedy Central through to season 30.

The deal followed the release of two hour-long South Park specials over the course of the pandemic, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’. The former was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

