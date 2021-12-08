Search

Beach House Releases Chapter 2 of Once Twice Melody

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • December 08, 2021

The four-part release leads up to the band’s upcoming, eighth studio record

In the second chapter of four set to release, Beach House unveiled four new tracks off their forthcoming Once Twice Melody.

 

“Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over” are the newest songs, each with animation lyrics, available now off what will be Beach House’s eighth studio record. Chapter 3 is set to release on January 19 and Chapter 4, along with the full album release, on February 18. Chapter 1 debuted the tracks “Once Twice Melody,” “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me” on November 10.

In support of the new record, Beach House is hitting the road the day of the album’s release, and the tour runs until their final performance on July 24 at The Anthem in Washington D.C. They will also perform at a few festivals next year, including the Best Kept Secret Festival on June 10-12 in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Paredes de Coura on August 16-20 in Portugal, and the newly announced This Ain’t No Picnic on August 27-28 in Pasadena, California.

