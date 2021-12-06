Search

Discover

NEWS

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent Are No Longer Grammy Nominated for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

By SPIN Staff • December 06, 2021

The Academy announced the news on Sunday

When the nominees for the Grammys were announced last month, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent received nods for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. The trio were credited as songwriters on the album. On Sunday, the Recording Academy announced on its website that the trio’s nominations were removed from the Album of the Year category.

On the Grammy’s site, the Recording Academy said the following when it comes to changing nominations:

Each year, the Recording Academy makes adjustments to the nominations list as-necessary after the list is first published. Common changes are often the result of updated credits and may include spelling corrections, title modifications, and the addition of nominees who were not included in the original submission, among other revisions. This year, for the first time, we are making these updates public to ensure transparency and accessibility to the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Billboard reported that they were removed because they weren’t directly involved in the writing of the album. The trio are listed as songwriters since Rodrigo’s “deja vu” interpolated “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s Lover that the trio wrote together.

In a statement to Billboard, the Recording Academy said:

During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘deju vu.’ Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, ‘deja vu.’ In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for Sour. Antonoff and Swift are nominated in the category for Swift’s album, evermore.

However, as Billboard notes, Rodrigo’s “1 step forward, 3 steps back” contains an interpolation of Swift’s “New Year’s Day.” But, that was listed correctly by the label when it submitted the album.

The post Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent Are No Longer Grammy Nominated for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour appeared first on SPIN.

3 6 4
  1. EdenLongfordEdenLongford
    EdenLongford Do you wanna earn money without investing money? That’s how I started this job and Now I am making $200 to $300per hour for doing online work from home. Apply Now here………............... www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. SummersReid
    SummerReid I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing... www.webcash1.com
    ...show more
  3. lizunch
    lizunch My last month paycheck was for $11,000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot here......................... www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  4. YvonneHarvard1
    YvonneHarvard I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started>>> Www.JobNews1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.