Search

Discover

NEWS

Netflix confirms ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ release date and reveals new look at spin-off

By NME/Sam Warner • December 06, 2021

The new series is set 100 years after the original Vikings

Netflix has revealed the release date for the upcoming Vikings spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, and has also dropped some brand new images too.

The show, which is set a century after the events of the main History series, brings on board Sam Corlett (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) as Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter (Sanditon) as Harald Sigurdsson.

Netflix has now confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla, which was made by the original show’s creator Michael Hirst, will arrive on the platform on February 25, 2022.

Additionally, in a new set of official images we get a taste of the conflict to come. Take a look below:

 

Fans were given a previous teaser for the series back in September, which shows Eriksson captaining his boat across rough waters.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

The series will also star the likes of Caroline Henderson, Jóhannes Hauku Jóhanesson, Pollyanna McInosh, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Pääru Oja, Louis Davison, Julian Seager and James Ballanger.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig shared a social media clip of two fans raving about the show in the background while he was in a restaurant, before revealing he went over to surprise them.

“These two started raving about #vikings as @laurendludwig and I sat about 10 feet from them. Of course I had to go up to them after to stay thank you for making my damn day,” he explained. “They flipped and it was absolutely awesome.”

The post Netflix confirms ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ release date and reveals new look at spin-off appeared first on NME.

4 8 5
  1. EdenLongfordEdenLongford
    EdenLongford Do you wanna earn money without investing money? That’s how I started this job and Now I am making $200 to $300per hour for doing online work from home. Apply Now here………............... www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. SummersReid
    SummerReid I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing... www.webcash1.com
    ...show more
  3. lizunch
    lizunch My last month paycheck was for $11,000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot here......................... www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  4. YvonneHarvard1
    YvonneHarvard I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started>>> Www.JobNews1.com
    ...show more
  5. sansastarkk

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.