The Best Punk of 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of Difficult Fun! Each month, SPIN will spotlight the best punk on the planet and discuss it here, with the ambition of challenging preconceived notions of what the four-letter word actually means and, ideally, entertaining readers in the process. Purists, piss off! Everyone else, enjoy.

There was hope at the beginning of 2021, and then there was a slap in the face. We have languished; we have endured an ever-mutating and unforgiving plague; we have survived insurrections from domestic terrorists; the Gulf of Mexico caught on fire. I’d say humanity has proven resilient over the course of the last 12 months, but that’s a word utilized to cast meaning on the meaningless, to make suffering some patriotic endeavor. You could call Sex Pistols’ “No Future” a revelant battle cry, but Johnny Rotten went MAGA. To him we say, “The fascist regime / They made you a moron.”

Yet – and this is the most shallow transition of all time, but there’s no way around it – solace could be found on record. Some turned to pop music to exercise their demons, others found their way back to the pit, resolute to contort their vaccinated bodies because hell, who knew if they’d ever get the chance to do so again. There’s a reason even the most punk averse fell for the Turnstile record in 2021; it’s a wonderful time to become hardcore-curious. The bands are alright.

And so, December 2021’s edition of Difficult Fun is dedicated to 30 releases that made this shit bearable. In an unusual decision, I’m keeping it as close to punk and its many subgenre offshoots as possible (like, I skipped out on Dark Entries Records’ Back Up: Mexican Tecno Pop 1980 – 1989 knowing full well it is one of the year’s best releases, but when we get into the reissue space… that’s likely a second list.) I’ve also elected not to rank these. Flattening art into numbers – and pitting those numbers against one another – only serves to highlight the patriarchal nature of canonical systems, and I ain’t about that. In the music writing business, it is often considered a necessary evil, but this is my party and I’ll piss on tradition if I want to. Enjoy, freaks!

SPIN’s artist of the year is the Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile and their life-affirming Glow On, and as such, you should already be well-aware of the release’s greatness and its surprises: long breakdowns, Latin rhythms, go-go influence, drum machines. But everyone who has told you this album eclipses the hardcore genre is wrong: instead, it takes familiar sounds into new territory, like all the releases on this list.

<a href="https://thearmed.bandcamp.com/album/ultrapop">ULTRAPOP by The Armed</a>

Let’s get the obvious picks out of the way first. ULTRAPOP was featured heavily in the first edition of Difficult Fun. I was enamored with the Detroit collective’s combination of strenuous feedback, chiptune-like MIDI, math-y shredding, and delicate and unrestrained melodies. I still am.

<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr58-how-flowers-grow">FSR58 – How Flowers Grow by Scowl</a>

Groovy, saxophone heavy hardcore fronted by the effortless toxicity (and at times, melodic) Kat Moss. If you don’t love them now, you will. And soon.

<a href="https://dollhousenyc.bandcamp.com/album/the-first-day-of-spring">The First Day of Spring by DOLLHOUSE</a>

The next block of bands hail from New York City – NYHC will never die. Dollhouse’s The First Day of Spring marries biting, steel wool hardcore with bright and shiny acoustic guitar melodicism. It’s frustratingly good and it offers a language for these times: “Not caring about yourself isn’t hard / It’s an art.”

<a href="https://sorrystaterecords.bandcamp.com/album/h-stler-ep">Hüstler EP by Hüstler</a>

Hüstler is death rock x hardcore punk for people who pledge allegiance to nothing (except maybe, like, Rudiementary Peni and Christian Death.) Goths rise up.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/asquerosa-humanidad">Asquerosa Humanidad by Porvenir Oscuro</a>

Spanish-language anarcho-punk that jolts up the spine, NYC’s Porvenir Oscuro’s Asquerose Humanidad is a snarling debut – 25 minutes of addictive hardcore venom.

Anti-Machine, Anti-Machine