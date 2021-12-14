Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Alana Haim, Lady Gaga Nominated for Golden Globes

Awards show season is in full swing. On Monday morning, the Golden Globes announced its nominees for 2022, its 79th edition. From a music standpoint, there’s some representation in the acting categories. Lady Gaga received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Alana Haim also received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Licorice Pizza. Cynthia Erivo also was nominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.

As for the Best Original Song category, Beyonce will compete against Billie Eilish, Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, and Jennifer Hudson. In the Best Original Score category, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will compete against Hans Zimmer.

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 9. Unlike years past, the event won’t be televised. You can see the entire list of Golden Globe nominees here.

Below are the Golden Globes nominees in the music categories:

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – “King Richard” (Beyonce)

“Dos Oruguitas” – “Encanto” (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” – “Belfast” (Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – “Respect” (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)

“No Time to Die” – “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish, Finneas)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

